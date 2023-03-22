Skip to Content
today at 12:21 PM
Published 12:43 PM

Arizona authorities rescue motorists from rushing floodwaters

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Emergency crews worked early Wednesday to rescue two people trapped in treacherous floodwaters in Cave Creek.

Video from the scene appears to show two men atop their white pickup truck near Spur Cross Road, about three miles northwest of the popular Rancho Manana Golf Club.

Rescue crews from Scottsdale Fire Department, Daisy Mountain Fire Rescue, and the Phoenix Fire Department all assisted in the operation where all two men were rescued using a ladder.

Officials say that the men were trying to get to a job site when they got washed downstream.

No injuries were reported.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

