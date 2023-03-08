Phoenix police: knife-wielding man fatally shot, wife dies

PHOENIX (AP) - A knife-wielding man has been fatally shot by Phoenix police at a home where two women were found injured, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to a Laveen neighborhood about 6 p.m. Monday after receiving calls from children at the home about a domestic violence incident.

Arriving officers reported seeing a woman with stab wounds and on her knees at the front door and her husband standing behind her with a knife in each hand.

Police said 40-year-old Anthony Castro didn’t respond to multiple commands to drop the knives before he was shot.

They said 40-year-old Monica Castro was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died while the suspect’s grandmother was treated for injuries and released.

Police said three children in the home — ages 9 to 14 — were unharmed in the incident after going up and down the street seeking help before authorities arrived.