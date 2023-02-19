State Farm Stadium worker dies in ATV accident

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A worker at state farm stadium in Glendale died after accidentally being dragged behind an ATV.

The man had been helping to remove materials from the stadium when another worker unknowingly dragged him for several hundred feet.

Police responded to the stadium to find the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He later died at the hospital.

The driver of the ATV is cooperating with authorities, and police say he showed no signs of impairment.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The State Farm Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.