Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
today at 2:11 PM
Published 2:21 PM

Tucson man sentenced to five years for firearm possession and drug trafficking

MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States district judge sentenced a Tucson man to five years in prison.

According to a press release, the sentencing occurred on January 27.

39-year-old Ramon Otero Jr. previously plead guilty to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

In April 2021, federal agents stopped Otero Jr. at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona. Otero Jr. had fentanyl and two firearms at that time.

Once the agents discovered what was in his possession, Otero Jr. confessed that the fentanyl was for another person and that he had firearms for protection.

After Otero Jr.'s arrest, the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) then conducted the investigation.

If you want to read more about the case, then click here.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content