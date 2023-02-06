Tucson man sentenced to five years for firearm possession and drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States district judge sentenced a Tucson man to five years in prison.

According to a press release, the sentencing occurred on January 27.

39-year-old Ramon Otero Jr. previously plead guilty to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

In April 2021, federal agents stopped Otero Jr. at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona. Otero Jr. had fentanyl and two firearms at that time.

Once the agents discovered what was in his possession, Otero Jr. confessed that the fentanyl was for another person and that he had firearms for protection.

After Otero Jr.'s arrest, the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) then conducted the investigation.

