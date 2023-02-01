Road preparations begins as Super Bowl LVII counts down

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Road prep has begun in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

City officials have already put out barriers and closed off several streets ahead of the Super Bowl.

Thousands will travel to Arizona from out-of-state and rideshare usage will also increase.

City officials say they will encourage public transportation for football fans in an effort to ease congestion during the Super Bowl festivities.

They are also working to set up a designated pick-up and drop-off location near the stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.