Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 12:04 PM

Violent crime initiative yield multiple Fed indictments and arrests

Cliff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following an intensive violent crime initiative on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, the FBI arrested and indicted seventeen individuals.

In detail, the charges filed include arson, aggravated assault, firearm violations, and domestic violence assaults.

Other criminal charges include assault against an officer, child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter and murder.

In addition, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Dept. and Prosecutor's Office assisted the FBI.

Overall, the maximum sentences for convictions of these offenses range from five years to life in prison.

That and pay a maximum fine of $250,000.

If you want to read more about the case, then click here.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content