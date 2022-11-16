Violent crime initiative yield multiple Fed indictments and arrests

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following an intensive violent crime initiative on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, the FBI arrested and indicted seventeen individuals.

In detail, the charges filed include arson, aggravated assault, firearm violations, and domestic violence assaults.

Other criminal charges include assault against an officer, child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter and murder.

In addition, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Dept. and Prosecutor's Office assisted the FBI.

Overall, the maximum sentences for convictions of these offenses range from five years to life in prison.

That and pay a maximum fine of $250,000.

