Two Republican candidates declare victory in the AZ Corporation Commission race

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With 26% of the vote, Republican candidates Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson officially declare victory.

Accordingly, in a press release, this was in the race for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

“Today’s win is for all Arizonans,” Myers and Thompson spoke.

“Voters made their choice clear: they want reliable and affordable energy.”

Not only that, "On day one, we will be laser focused on securing reliable and affordable energy, maintaining the integrity of our energy grid, encouraging energy innovation, and keeping your utility bill low."

For further context, both men ran on a platform to deliver secure, reliable, affordable energy for every Arizonan.

Also, they were the only candidates with on-the-ground experience, with a combined 30 years in the industry.

As the next Commissioners, both men will have two priorities: protect the energy grid and consumer.