Judge rejects challenge to Arizona predatory debt initiative

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected a challenge to a voter initiative aimed at limiting so-called predatory debt collection.

Wednesday's ruling found that opponents of the measure failed to prove that a summary provided to voters who signed qualifying petitions was misleading.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Frank Moskowitz says the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act qualifies to appear on the November ballot once the secretary of state certifies the petition signatures.

But attorney Kory Langhofer says he has already filed an appeal with the Arizona Supreme Court.

He represents a newly formed group funded by Arizona debt collection agencies called Protect Our Arizona that is trying to block the initiative.

