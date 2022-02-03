Skip to Content
Arizona News
By , ,
Published 7:16 AM

Arizona’s housing crisis focus of new bipartisan legislation

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona’s housing crisis is the focus of new bipartisan legislation that aims to increase the supply of low income units and set aside $89 million to combat homelessness.

Representatives on opposite sides say their proposed law would improve housing availability and affordability across the state.

It is estimated that 270,000 additional housing units need to be constructed in Arizona to keep up with demand and that would help clear the way for faster building by eliminating zoning and permit requirements imposed by local jurisdictions.

The bill would also allocate $89 million from Arizona’s state general fund in fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Housing Trust Fund to create more housing for the state’s growing homeless population.

This measure comes as preliminary data from Maricopa County shows eviction filings last month reached their highest level in almost two years, reaching more than 5,000 eviction filings in one month.

January was the first time since February 2020 that numbers reached that high.

Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content