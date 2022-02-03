Arizona’s housing crisis focus of new bipartisan legislation

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona’s housing crisis is the focus of new bipartisan legislation that aims to increase the supply of low income units and set aside $89 million to combat homelessness.

Representatives on opposite sides say their proposed law would improve housing availability and affordability across the state.

It is estimated that 270,000 additional housing units need to be constructed in Arizona to keep up with demand and that would help clear the way for faster building by eliminating zoning and permit requirements imposed by local jurisdictions.

The bill would also allocate $89 million from Arizona’s state general fund in fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Housing Trust Fund to create more housing for the state’s growing homeless population.

This measure comes as preliminary data from Maricopa County shows eviction filings last month reached their highest level in almost two years, reaching more than 5,000 eviction filings in one month.

January was the first time since February 2020 that numbers reached that high.