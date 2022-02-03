Arizona human smuggling coordinator pleads guilty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, 24-year-old Benjamin Gallegos of Arizona pleaded guilty for his coordinating a human smuggling organization.

Gallegos admitted to conspiring by smuggling migrants for profit, as well as providing services for other coordinators such as stash houses.

Over 100 undocumented immigrants were involved in Gallegos' smuggling operations.

If found guilty, Gallegos may face a maximum penalty of ten years and possibly a fine of $250,000.