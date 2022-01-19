Fire department responds to two seperate car crashes in Yuma

Skip to Content
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

Different crashes happened within 30 minutes of each other

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, a car crash occurred at Highway 95 and Avenue C while another crash was reported at Avenue G.

The first crash happened at about 6:10 p.m. between two mid-sized sedans at an intersection then a black Jeep station wagon was struck as well.

One injury was reported and the man was taken to YRMC then a woman from the other vehicle was also taken by a San Luis ambulance.

While the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the crash, they received a different call regarding other injuries at Avenue G and Highway 95.

The second crash had a white Buick hit by a semitrailer hauling heavy equipment.

The Buick's driver side door was impacted but the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

A lane woman in the Buick was taken to YRMC after taking note of pain in her right arm while the driver of the semitrailer was left without injury.

Marcos Icahuate

