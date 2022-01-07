Biden administration addresses increasing food prices

Investigations to go into artifical price fixing

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The price of goods have been going up recently and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) made a push for the Biden administration to address this issue.

Senator Kelly released a statement following the administration's announcement to address food prices.

“I am glad that the Biden administration will take some key steps I called for last month to give Arizona families some relief from high grocery bills and help level the playing field for local farmers and ranchers who are critical to our global food supply chain. I will continue pushing the Biden administration to use every tool at their disposal to lower rising costs for hardworking Arizonans, give consumers more choices at the grocery store, and ensure that corporations who are artificially rising prices are held responsible,” Senator Kelly said.

Senator Kelly pushed for the administration to address this recent issue by acknowledging anti-competitive behaviors and to look into stopping corporations from artificially raising prices.

The Biden administration announced a $1 billion provision to support smaller businesses, while the Department of Agriculture will investigate price-fixing and will provide $32 million towards Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants.

Senator Kelly’s full letter outlining these steps can be read HERE.