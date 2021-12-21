Arizona Senator introduces bill in support of senior programs and services

Programs to be expanded to help Arizona's seniors

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) introduced the Revitalizing the Aging Network Act to support seniors in the state.

“It’s been a long two years for seniors across our state as we’ve battled the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why I’m working to get more support for services to Arizona seniors,” Senator Kelly said. “Our bill would strengthen critical programs for seniors so they can enjoy the healthy and happy retirement they’ve earned.”

The bill includes strengthening services such as meal programs and will build upon the American Rescue Plan.

“With 10,000 people turning 65 every day we need to make sure programs to support and protect older Americans reach the people who need them," said Executive Director of Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans Dora Vasquez. "Senator Kelly’s bill will expand meal services for seniors and support the long-term care ombudsman program that ensures the safety of our loved ones in long-term care facilities. It will also support the loving family members who care for their aging relatives. All Americans deserve a secure and healthy retirement, and we thank Senator Kelly for working to make sure that they have one.”

This legislation is looking to provide long-term support for Arizona's seniors and may include more investments stemming from the Older Americans Act by supporting caregivers, expanding meal services, providing health programs and offering resources.

“We are so appreciative of Senator Kelly and Casey’s championship of the Older Americans Act and the incredible value and services it brings to older adults and those who love them in Arizona. The Revitalizing the Aging Network Act provides much-needed relief to the Aging Network by allocating funding for nutrition programming and in-home supports such as transportation, in-home care, caregiver supports, and so much more. This bill bolsters the resources available to Arizonans who have relied on Older Americans Act services heavily during the pandemic. These additional services create a more robust infrastructure that helps to address the demographic shift towards an older Arizona. We are incredibly grateful to Senator Kelly for his leadership and look forward to the Revitalizing the Aging Network Act making progress in the Senate,” said Maddy Bynes, Director of the Arizona Association of Area Agencies on Aging.