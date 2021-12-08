Expect delays on Interstate 8 in Yuma on December 12

Drivers reminded to use caution

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lane restrictions are scheduled for Interstate 8 through Yuma on Sunday, December 12.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says contractors will work between milepost 9 and Avenue 8 1/2 E.

Interstate 8 will have closures in both directions, for up to 10 minutes, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ADOT advises drivers to be cautious, slow down and be courteous towards those who are working on the interstate.