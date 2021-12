Most Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate

Mayor assures employees have been vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - City employees in Tucson have been asked to be compliant under the city's Coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The mandate ordinance was passed recently and said that city employees must have at least taken one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine or have a medical exemption.

Any city employee that has neither been vaccinated or exempted by December 1 may be fired.

Tucson officials say 99% of their employees have been vaccinated, at least with one shot.

Although, Mayor Regina Romero revealed that over 30 city employees did not to comply with the mandate.