Give the Gift of Clean Air campaign kicks off for the holiday season

Air quality campaign to bring awareness for Arizonans

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) will begin their annual campaign, Give the Gift of Clean Air, to bring awareness towards better air quality.

The holiday season has impacts on the air we breathe since wood burnings, fire pits and fireworks are common around this time, causing smoke to mix with calm weather conditions.

In 2020, Phoenix reportedly had the worst quality for smoke in a decade.

Air quality is important for all Arizonans and especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis.

“Clean air is essential for a healthy life and there is no greater gift we can give one another than the gift of clean air,” stated ADEQ Air Quality Division Director Daniel Czecholinski. “When we choose to Give the Gift of Clean Air, our small actions add up to cleaner air for everyone this holiday season and throughout the year.”