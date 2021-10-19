Giving Tree Program returning for Arizona foster youth

Get ready for an opportunity to make a difference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) gears up to partner with businesses across the state through its Giving Tree Program.

This program provides an opportunity for Arizonans to give back by purchasing gifts for children in foster care.

In 2020, 66 businesses and community partners from throughout the state donated roughly $250,000 in gifts for over 2,400 children in foster care through the Giving Tree Program.

Participating businesses will receive a set of Giving Tree leaves that may be hung on a holiday tree in a business office or lobby. Each leaf contains a child’s name, age, gender, clothing size and wish-list item.

The Department confirms they will make arrangements to pick up the items. Then, the gifts will be delivered directly to the children through their DCS Specialist.

A virtual Giving Tree option is also available.

If you would like to participate in the Giving Tree or explore other ways to get involved, please email the DCS at engage@azdcs.gov.