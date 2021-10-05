Arizona News



Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

Best counties to retire to in Arizona

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Arizona using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Arizona.

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#9. Cochise County

– Population: 125,867

– Median home value: $146,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $783 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $49,260

– Top places to live: Sierra Vista (A-), Benson (B), Bisbee (B)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Maricopa County

– Population: 4,328,810

– Median home value: $260,200 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,127 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $64,468

– Top places to live: Ahwatukee Foothills (A+), Scottsdale (A), Gilbert (A)



Ken L. // Flickr

#7. Yuma County

– Population: 209,468

– Median home value: $127,900 (67% own)

– Median rent: $839 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $45,243

– Top places to live: Yuma (B), Fortuna Foothills (B-), Somerton (C)



InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#6. Mohave County

– Population: 207,695

– Median home value: $160,500 (69% own)

– Median rent: $826 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $45,587

– Top places to live: Desert Hills (B-), Kingman (B-), Arizona Village (C+)



Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gila County

– Population: 53,546

– Median home value: $165,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $816 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $43,524

– Top places to live: Globe (B-), Claypool (B-), Payson (B-)



Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#4. Yavapai County

– Population: 228,067

– Median home value: $252,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $947 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $52,451

– Top places to live: Sedona (B), Prescott (B), Prescott Valley (B-)



zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pinal County

– Population: 432,793

– Median home value: $183,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,064 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $58,174

– Top places to live: Maricopa (B), Apache Junction (B), San Tan Valley (B-)



Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#2. Pima County

– Population: 1,027,207

– Median home value: $184,100 (63% own)

– Median rent: $907 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $53,379

– Top places to live: Broadmoor-Broadway (A+), Highland Vista Cinco Via (A+), Catalina Foothills (A+)



United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#1. La Paz County

– Population: 20,793

– Median home value: $79,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $565 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $34,643

– Top places to live: Parker (B), Ehrenberg (B-), Quartzsite (C+)