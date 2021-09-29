AAA: 1 in 4 adults don’t know about their state’s Move Over law

Arizona News

Arizona drivers can be fined $150 or more if they don't comply

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, most people don't realize how dangerous it is for roadside workers/pedestrians when drivers don't comply with Move Over laws.

New data from the foundation revealed the following:

Of those who don’t comply with Move Over laws, 42% thought failure to move over was somewhat or not dangerous for roadside emergency workers.

Almost a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are not aware of the Move Over law in the state in which they live.

Among those aware of their state's Move Over laws, about 15% say they do not understand the potential consequences of breaking the law.

"Many drivers may not realize how risky it is for those working or stranded along roads and highways close to moving traffic,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Arizona spokesperson. “If you see something, anything, on the shoulder ahead, slow down and move over, every vehicle, every time.”

Because of the danger this poses, Arizona drivers can be fined $150 or more if they do not move over or slow down while driving by any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

To protect those working or stranded at the side of the road, AAA Arizona encourages drivers to: