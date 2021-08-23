Suspected red light runner causes fiery crash

Arizona News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A fiery, multi-car crash in Phoenix sent four people to the hospital, and police say it may have been caused by a red-light runner.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. Phoenix police say 8 vehicles were involved in the crash. Debris was scattered throughout the street. At least one of the vehicles caught on fire and crews worked to quickly douse the flames.

One person had to be extricated from a car. Four people were rushed to the hospital. Two woman in their 40s were said to be in critical condition. A man in his 40s was also taken in critical condition.

Fire officials say a woman in her 60s was in stable condition.

Police have not yet confirmed what led to the collision, but they believe someone ran a red light and crashed into the other vehicles.

The intersection was completely shut down following the crash.