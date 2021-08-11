Sen Navarrete officially resigns amid child abuse arrest

Arizona News

Sen Rios confirms resignation and says the seat will be filled as soon as possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After serious sexual abuse allegations and an arrest, Sen Tony Navarrete has stepped down. Although he was not forced out, he is taking this time to address the legal matter.

Rep Tim Dunn of Arizona District 13 says it's the right step for the state.

If he really wanted to, he didn't have to leave and I think it's appropriate. I think, you know, right now we need to have healing for the victims. These are serious charges and so I don't believe he's been forced out. I know there's been a few folks that are, been saying that they want to come in and have a special session," says Arizona District 13 Rep Tim Dunn.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on a replacement for former Sen Navarrete soon.