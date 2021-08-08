How carbon monoxide poisoning can affect boaters and swimmers

Arizona News

Many are unaware of how CO poisoning can be a danger outside your home - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With temperatures still high, many are heading out to local lakes in their boats to cool down. However, there may be a danger that many boaters aren’t considering when going out on the water.

Carbon monoxide, or CO poisoning, is something that can affect boaters and swimmers out on the water. While many people know about the dangers of CO poisoning in their homes, not many realize the dangers it can present when out boating.

As a result, the Martinez Lake Fire Department (MLFD) wants people to make sure they’re taking all precautions necessary.

MLFD Public Information Officer Charly McMurdie says that boat owners should be taking precautions before going out on the water.

"Anytime you’re going to take your boat out you should be checking all of your belts, your hoses, your flame arrestors, your carbon monoxide detectors, if if you are just simply using a boat that doesn’t have a cabin in it you should be checking all of your fuel lines to make sure that they’re healthy and they’re not cracked," McMurdie said.

With it already being hot out, many people who feel the effects of CO poisoning may not even realize what it is. This is because the symptoms that come from CO poisoning are similar to that of heat exhaustion.

"All of those basic simple symptoms of feeling tired or weak or dizzy or headache well all of those simple signs of heat exhaustion are also the same signs of possible carbon monoxide poisoning," McMurdie said.

With many heading to the lakes right now, MLFD Fire Chief Wade Garcia says they are prepared for the issue.

"We’re ready for it, it’s getting hotter now, it’s not going to cool off until probably next month, this is our hotter month so we’ll be ready for it," Garcia said.

If you are on the water and begin to feel symptoms, it's recommended that you get to a shaded area and begin to slowly sip on water. If you own a boat it is strongly recommended that you get and install a carbon monoxide alarm if you don't already have one.