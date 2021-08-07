Arizona panel begins redistricting work with public hearings

Arizona News

Hearings to redraw districts to end on August 7

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP, KYMA/KECY) — The state commission that will draw new congressional and legislative districts for use in elections during the coming decade is wrapping up a series of public hearings for Arizonans to provide input on how the districts should be drawn.



The 15 “listening tour” hearings began July 23 in Florence and will end Monday in Mesa. The hearings have focused on how the Independent Redistricting Commission should heed its constitutional duty to “respect communities of interest to the extent practicable.”



The Arizona Capitol Times reports that many attending hearings already conducted told the current commission where the speakers think the last one went wrong.