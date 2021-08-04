Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 7:03 AM

Arizona teacher sues district over mask mandate

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A biology teacher in Phoenix has filed a lawsuit against Phoenix High School District over its mask mandate.

According to Azfamily, the school district that chose to go against state law by requiring masks at school is now facing the first official legal challenge to its policy. On Monday, the same day kids in Phoenix Union High School District went back to class, Metro Tech High School biology teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit against the district.

As Seen on TV / Video
Author Profile Photo

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

You can reach her at dominique.newland@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content