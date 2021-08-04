Arizona teacher sues district over mask mandate
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A biology teacher in Phoenix has filed a lawsuit against Phoenix High School District over its mask mandate.
According to Azfamily, the school district that chose to go against state law by requiring masks at school is now facing the first official legal challenge to its policy. On Monday, the same day kids in Phoenix Union High School District went back to class, Metro Tech High School biology teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit against the district.
Comments