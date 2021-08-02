Maricopa County Board of Supervisors slams Arizona audit

Arizona News

Supervisors reject subpoena, fail to show up to Arizona State Capitol building by deadline

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, The Chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, Jack Sellers, blasted the Arizona GOP in a scathing letter regarding the ongoing audit into the 2020 election results.

In a letter to Arizona State Senate leadership, Sellers slammed lawmakers and the independent contractors hired to conduct the audit.

"If you haven't figured out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair and accurate yet, I'm not sure you ever will. The reason you haven't finished your 'audit' is because you hired people who have no experience and little understanding of how professional elections are run," said Sellers.

The statement came in response to the GOP's request for additional documents and equipment related to the November election. The Board of Supervisors did not show up to the Arizona State Capitol building by the 1 p.m. deadline outlined by Senate President Karen Fann, nor did they provide any of the requested materials.

Sellers, a Republican, also mocked the GOP's efforts to launch an independent review into Maricopa County's November election results.

"The Board has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land. Please finish whatever it is that you are doing and release whatever it is you are going to release," said Sellers.

The Chairman goes on to say that any accusations from the report should be prepared to be defended in court.

Arizona Senate President, Karen Fann, has signaled that a finalized report of the findings could be released later this month. The audit was originally expected to wrap up in May.