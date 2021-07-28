Dr. Christ to leave her ADHS role at the end of August

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announcing on twitter Dr. Cara Christ will be leaving her position as Arizona Department of Health Services' director on August 27th. The doctor will transition into a new leadership role for Blue Cross.

Dr. Christ has been a staple in getting Arizonans through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She dedicated countless hours to protecting millions of Arizonans from the COVID-19 pandemic — and she’s done it with grace, stability and confidence. She implemented effective statewide testing and internationally-recognized mass vaccination sites, established the national model Arizona SurgeLine, worked hard to increase vaccinations for communities in need, and so much more," Gov. Ducey said.

Dr. Christ has played many roles at the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). After her departure, she will end up being the longest-serving director in the history of ADHS. Before becoming director, she served as chief medical officer, licensing director and deputy director of public health for the department since 2008.