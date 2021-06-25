Arizona man arrested for vandalizing synagogue

Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) - A suspect has been arrested in the vandalism of a synagogue earlier this month in Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson police say Nathan beaver is charged with aggravated criminal damage and was booked into the Pima County jail. He's accused of spray-painting a swastika and an anti-semitic slur on the door of 'Chabad on river synagogue.'

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Chief Chris Magnus say they're relieved the suspect has been arrested. “I know this incident was deeply troubling to our entire community,” said Mayor Romero. “I appreciate the dedicated work of our police department’s officers and detectives to identify and apprehend the suspect

She adds, ”Chief Magnus responded to the arrest stating, “We have continually expressed we have no tolerance for crimes based on hate or targeted towards places of worship. This arrest confirms that commitment.”