Walnut fire grows to 8,572 acres, 0% contained

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters are actively engaged to contain the Walnut Fire just east of Tucson.

The all-risk incident web information management system (InciWeb) reports crews to protect threatened property, including the Amerind Museum.

Firefighters say the fire has grown to 8,572 acres with no containment.

Evacuations were issued on Tuesday for residents living in Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road, and Triangle T Roads. The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation and cooling center for those displaced.

Officials say the fire started last Sunday morning, seven miles northwest of Dragoon.