New poll: Most Americans think election audits are invalid

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new poll shows that a majority of Americans reject Republican efforts to audit each states 2020 election results.

Those Americans say the reviews are an attempt to undermine valid election outcomes, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Monday.

57% of those polled view the audit as "partisan efforts to undermine valid election results." Another 40% of the public believes these kinds of audits will weaken American democracy, while 20% say it will strengthen it.

Perhaps the most high-profile review is the audit in Arizona which has left even some Republicans in the state exasperated.

The effort has not uncovered evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud as the recount of 2.1 million votes in Arizona is beginning to wrap up its process in the coming days.