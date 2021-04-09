Dual-agency investigation results in arrest of two correctional officers

Arizona News

Employees arrested 'dishonored own profession'

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (ADPS) arrested two correctional officers early Friday morning after months of investigative collaborations on charges of promoting prison contraband.

"I am grateful for our partnership with DPS and their efforts in this investigation along with the efforts of our investigators for their collaborative work which resulted in today’s arrests," expressed David Shinn, ADCRR Director. "The ADCRR does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon, were arrested onsite at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Lewis in Buckeye, Ariz. Both Aguilar and Leon immediately resigned their positions within the Department upon arrest.

ADPS Director Col. Heston Silbert added, "This is another example of a collaborative partnership between the ADCRR and the ADPS. Although these two particular individuals chose to dishonor our profession, our agencies' true professionals worked jointly and diligently to remove them from the venerable ranks of law enforcement."

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

For any questions, please contact Judy Keane or Bill Lamoreaux at (602) 542-3133.