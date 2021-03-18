Arizona Senate Republicans to do complete Maricopa County vote recount

Arizona News

State GOP still questions results of 2020 presidential election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republicans in the Arizona state senate now say they intend to do a complete recount of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the November 3rd general election.

Senate President Karen Fann, (R-Dist. 1), made the announcement Thursday. Fann had been pushing for a "full forensic audit" of the state's most populous county. Republicans won a court order in February granting the Senate full access to all the ballots, as well as all the tabulation machines.

Some Arizona GOP leaders continue to contest President Joe Biden's win. That in spite of the failure of numerous lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Judges dismissed the suits cases for lack of evidence.

Arizona law doesn't normally allow the sort of recount Fann wants to conduct. It's usually only used in very narrow races. No word on how, or if, state Democrats will respond.