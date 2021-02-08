Arizona Senate fails to find Board of Supervisors in contempt

Arizona News

Republicans pushed to have Maricopa County leaders jailed in connection with November General Election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An effort to find the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt has failed to pass the Arizona State Senate.

Republican senators had demanded the board turn over both voting machines and ballots from the November 3rd General Election. The county leaders agreed to spent as much as $100,000 on an audit of the election results, but that didn't satisfy senators' demands. They wanted the entire board held in contempt.

Sen. Paul Boyer, (R-Dist. 20), who represents a portion of the county, broke ranks with his caucus, saying he wanted to give board members the opportunity to come up with a mutually satisfactory resolution. The contempt resolution failed by his single vote.

Had the resolution passed, all five Maricopa County supervisors would have been subject to immediate arrest.