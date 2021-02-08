Arizona Democrats move to expel Republican colleague

Arizona News

Tucson representative admits attending January 6th rally, but denies knowledge of Capitol breach

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democrats in the Arizona House of Representatives are moving to expel a Republican lawmaker who attended the January 6th rally that preceded a deadly assault on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Mark Finchem, (R-Dist. 11) has been one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest supporters in Arizona. Finchem has also lent his voice to the chorus claiming fraud in the November 3rd General Election.

The Tucson Republican admits attending the January 6th Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot on the Capitol. However, Finchem claims he stayed 500-yards away from the building. He says he didn't even find out the mob had breached the House and Senate chambers until hours afterwards.

Democrats in the State House say, by participating in the advance on the Capitol, Finchem violated his oath of office. They want him removed from the House.

Expulsion would require support from two-thirds of the House. Republicans maintain control over both the House and the Senate, making that a tough threshold to cross.