School voucher advocates push new Arizona program

Arizona News

Efforts come more than two-years after voters rejected a similar proposal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Proponents of using public money for private education are once again pushing for an expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.

The proposal from Sen. Paul Boyer, (R-Dist. 20), would make vouchers available to a far wider segment of students. It would make all children in predominantly low-income areas eligible for vouchers. The measure would also provide vouchers to any student who qualifies for free or reduced-priced meals.

Public school supporters are rallying against the plan, saying it is a clear rejection of the will of the people.

In 2018, Arizona voters rejected a similar ballot proposition by a margin of nearly two-to-one.