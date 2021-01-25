Sinema honors Capitol officer’s role during siege

Arizona News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) has taken steps to honor a U.S. Capitol Police officer for his wit and bravery when confronted by an angry horde of rioters.

Officer Goodman facing insurrectionists at the Capitol on January 6, 2021

Officer Eugene Goodman was alone when he came face to face with a large group of insurrectionists on January 6th. Just feet away from a doorway leading to the Senate chamber, Goodman led the rioters away from the passageway, and towards waiting police reinforcements. That gave officers inside the chamber time to get senators out.

Sen. Sinema says she had just finished speaking, when officers evacuated the Senate. She says she personally thanked the officer for his bravery and service. Now she wants a more public way to honor him.

“I’m forever grateful for Officer Eugene Goodman’s service to our country and his defense of hundreds of lives. His bravery in the face of danger warrants the Congressional Gold Medal,” -Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.)

Officer Goodman during last week's Presidential Inauguration

Since the siege on the Capitol, Officer Goodman has been promoted to Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms. He also escorted Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff to the Biden Inauguration last week.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation give by Congress.