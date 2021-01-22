Arizona shop owner pulls gun after customer ignores ‘no-mask’ mandate

Arizona News

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, CNN) — In Arizona, the Maricopa County Sheriff's office is investigating after a shop owner pulled a gun on a customer.

According to ABC15's Zach Crenshaw, the altercation started when a man entered the t-shirt store wearing a mask, even though the owner has a no-mask policy.

At Teeslangers, owner Scott Cerkoney feels a certain way about face coverings.

"We have a strict no mask policy,” said Scott Cerkoney.

He even set-up signs out front.

But in late November, Everett DePue stumbled in wearing a mask.

"I was looking at the t-shirt that's like right at the door,” said DePue.

"I told this particular gentleman that there was a no mask policy,” said Cerkoney.

"And he kind of bumps me. And says, ‘you get the f out of here or take your mask off,” said DePue.

"And he said, ‘what are you going to do about it?’" said Cerkoney.

"And I pushed him away from me,” said DePue.

"After he pushed me in my shop, is when I drew the weapon,” said Cerkoney.

"Straight up put it right in my face. And said you need to leave,” said DePue.

"And it wasn't because he was wearing a mask at all,” said Cerkoney.

Both men filed police reports and could even face charges.

"I don't think I’m going to be charged and I don't feel I should be charged,” said Cerkoney.

"I don't think I should be charged, but everyone always says that,” said DePue.

The incident, however it ends, reveals the extreme political views coming to the forefront of everyday life.

"This is a country of 330 million people and we have a deep chasm right down the middle,” said Cerkoney.

Scott though, doesn't think his views are extreme.

"No, I think I'm an honest person who calls a spade a spade,” said Cerkoney.

He said this before the election...

"If this guy wins, it's been stolen and we're going to war. What's happening to America? When are we all going to fight back?"

His current best seller?

This 'tyranny task force' shirt.

"There's a lot of people that want to fight for the country,” said Cerkoney.

Let's hope it doesn't come to that, because the last thing Cave Creek needs is more guns pulled out.

Now, Scott has since changed his policy and allows people to enter his store with a mask. Meanwhile, customer Everett’s attorney says a MCSO detective have let him know that they are going to charge that customer with trespassing and assault for not leaving right away and shoving Scott.

MCSO says they're still investigating and conducting interviews. And it's unclear if the county attorney will even pursue charges.