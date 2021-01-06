Amber Alert: Eloy police seek four children

ELOY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eloy Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening for four children, ages 10 through 13, believed taken by their mother.

Officers are looking for 15-year-old Desire Davis, her 13-year-old brother DeAndre, and 10-year-old twins Michael and Matthew. Police believe she was taken by their mother, Melanie.

Melanie Davis was last seen driving a black Chevy Malibu with a temporary Arizona license plate number 103712B.

If you have any information, or have seen this family, or their vehicle please call 911. You can also contact EPD Detective Edmonds at (520) 464-3465, or by email at aedmonds@eloyaz.gov.