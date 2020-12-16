First Arizonans to receive coronavirus vaccine Wednesday afternoon

Arizona News

Ducey to discuss vaccine distribution and the surge in cases during 2pm briefing

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey will tour a Phoenix vaccination site Wednesday, just hours before the first Arizonans receive their coronavirus vaccines.

Ducey, and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) chief Dr. Cara Christ, will survey Banner Health's drive-through vaccine site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. They'll then brief the state on both the vaccine distribution process, and the status of the surge.

Later in the day, Dr. Christ and frontline workers will receive the first doses of the vaccine.

News of the vaccine's arrival and administration come on the same day Arizona tied the one-day record for coronavirus deaths. ADHS reported 108 deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to more than 7,500.

In addition, health officials confirmed another 4,848 new cases of the virus. That raises the total number of Arizonans infected to more than 429,000.

92% of the state's hospital beds are now filled. That leaves only 8% available at a time when hospitalizations are on the rise.

KYMA.com will provide livestream coverage of both Gov. Ducey's coronavirus briefing, and the administration of the state's first vaccines.