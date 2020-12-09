Arizona’s death toll from coronavirus tops 7,000

Arizona News

New cases climb by 4,000+

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of Arizona has crossed another tragic benchmark. The death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed 7,000.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 108 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of lives lost to the virus to 7,081. Health officials said a review of past death certificates did increase the numbers.

The state confirmed another 4,444 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the number of Arizonans who've tested positive to more than 382,000.

Virus-related hospitalizations also continued to climb. 130 new patients have been admitted since Monday across the state. Public health and hospital officials warn the current surge will likely exceed hospital capacity before the end of the month.