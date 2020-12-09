Applications now open for Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey announced that a new grant is available to Arizona restaurants.

The application opened on December 2, 2020, and will remain open until January 8, 2021, or when funds run out.

The grant provides restaurants with up to $10,000 to reimburse costs related to expanding their dining area outside due to limited indoor seating.

Restaurant owners must already have a permit approved by the local government to extend their dining outside before applying for the grant.

The grant is for any restaurant in Arizona with 50 employees or less.

Funding is limited as the total amount provided is $1 million.

Yuma Chamber of Commerce encourages all restaurants to apply sooner rather than later to better the odds of receiving the grant.

If you need assistance in obtaining an extension permit in Yuma County or completing the grant application, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is available to help.

