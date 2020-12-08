Arizona sets new daily record for coronavirus cases

Arizona News

More than 12,000 new cases reported in just one day

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona set an unfortunate record Tuesday. State health officials confirmed an unprecedented number of new coronavirus cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 12,314 additional cases. That's the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. It eclipses the previous record of 10,322 cases set on December 1st. Health officials said delayed weekend reporting inflated the spike.

ADHS also said hospitalizations are approaching levels last seen during the summer surge. Last week Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) allocated another $60 million to pay for additional nurses, doctors, and staff.

Thus far, Gov. Ducey, has not implemented any additional restrictions in the face of the surge. He's dismissed suggestions of curfews or mask mandates. However, the governor did shift jurisdiction over gatherings of 50 or more to local governments.

Ducey also issued an order allowing restaurants to extend their service area onto public property to facilitate outdoor dining. He also announced the allocation of funds to help purchase heaters and other necessities for moving operations outside.

Ducey says the state will have a coronavirus vaccine available by the end of December.