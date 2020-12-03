Future of border wall construction uncertain

Arizona News

Chorus Nylander examines how the change in administrations could impact border communities

NOGALES, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/KVOA) - For those in support of President Trump and his border policy - it's certainly something they are worried about - while migrant advocacy groups are hopeful to see an ease of tensions at the border but not holding their breath just yet but it's the folks living right in the middle of this national debate with the most at stake.

It's another day in Nogales, Arizona - another day looking at this barrier - laced with razor wire - drawing a line in the sand between its namesake in Mexico - some would celebrate it as a means of national security - others would call it needless oppression - Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino hasn't found a name for it but he's confident it's here to stay

"Honestly I don't think anyone is going to tear it down for any reason" said Garino.

The border and so-called border wall was a cornerstone of President Trump's initial campaign landing him into the White House - now Joe Biden is projected to be the next president, promising to tone down the controversial border policies.

Mayor Garino doesn't seem hard sold on any expectations - he says the Nogales fence as it stands today was put up under the Obama administration but if nothing else he hopes a President Biden would take down the razor wire put up under the Trump Administration

"It looks horrible it doesn't look right." he said.

Gregory Droger has lived in Nogales 35 years - he's a local attorney - the border is literally outside his office window

"I love it here, I love Nogales, I love Santa Cruz County, we think it's one of the safest places to live in Southern Arizona." said Droeger.

And he's right - according to the latest data from the FBI - Nogales saw a steady drop in crime from a peak in 2015 - as of 2018 the town was well below the Arizona and National violent crime rates.

Droger is optimistic for a Biden administration hoping it brings relief to what he says was four years of his community unfairly being described as a war zone

"Typically we see a Blackhawk some Congressman from Iowa looking down "oh my God how horrible" things being pointed out on the ground it's all just theater." said Droeger.

"President-elect Biden has promised he won't build another foot of border wall." said Jessica Bolter.

Jessica Bolter with the Migration Policy Institute says President-elect Biden will have to play a careful balancing act - not showing ignorance to border security while also not re-investing in the controversial policies of President Trump he spoke out against

"And also making sure the shift doesn't come so drastically another border crisis emerges" she said.

"Talking with several other people who live in Nogales who didn't want to go on camera - I found most tell me they are indifferent and not expecting much of anything to change - I found one man who says the town needs more measures taken to secure the border - certainly still an issue many are split on and only time will tell what a change in border policy would mean." said Chorus Nylander.