Arizona sees biggest spike in coronavirus cases in months

Arizona News

Health officials also report most deaths since early September

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's coronavirus outbreaks continued to worsen Saturday. Health officials confirmed 1,901 new cases, and reported 45 additional deaths from the virus.

This spike in confirmed infections is the largest single-day increase since August 1st. The deaths are the highest since September 3rd.

Arizona was was considered a national coronavirus hotspot in June and July. It saw a decline in cases in August, but case numbers began to climb again in September.

In addition, hospitalization rates in late October began to reach levels last seen in late May.

Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) acknowledged the rise in cases during a press conference Friday, but said he believed the state's economy should continue to move forward.

Ducey said the Arizona Department of Health Servces (ADHS) is working with county health officials, and school districts, to identify and mitigate hot spots. He said he believes the state is adequately prepared to handle another surge should it happen again.

State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ agreed. During the same event, she said the state is full stocked up on PPE, and its hospitals are ready to handle a rise in coronavirus cases.

Christ also said the Arizona is doing more testing than ever before. She estimates as many as 18,000 tests were conducted statewide just last week.