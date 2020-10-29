Ducey announces $1.6 million in assistance for Arizona food banks

Arizona News

State's coronavirus relief fund used to help the hungry

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) announced Thursday the state will provide more than a million dollars to the state's food banks to help them feed the hungry.

The funding is designed to help food banks across the state expand home deliveries, and to make more fresh produce, dairy, and meat products available.

“By partnering with food banks and generous individuals around the state, Arizona is working to make sure that no family goes hungry this holiday season,” said Governor Ducey. “During the pandemic, we’ve worked to stretch and strengthen the social safety net. We’ve seen demand increase at our food banks, and we are stepping up to meet that demand. I’m grateful to our community partners, our National Guard members, and all the selfless volunteers working to make sure there’s food on the table this holiday season.”

Watch Gov. Ducey's full announcement here:

The Governor made the announcement following a visit to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, where he helped pack food boxes for clients.

The funding comes from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund. The state legislature approved the $50-million coronavirus response fund in March.