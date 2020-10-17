Shooting in Mesa injures seven

Arizona News

Victims include several juveniles

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A shooting in a parking lot in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa injures seven people, including a number of juveniles under the age of 18.

Mesa police say they got the call around 9:30 Friday night. Officers say they arrived to find several victims. One suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police are offering few details on the violent incident. They do say they're hunting for a suspect, or suspects. Officers also say they believe this is an isolated incident.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.