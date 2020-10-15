Ducey thinks small when it comes to education

Arizona News

Arizona governor announces funding to advance micro-learning options

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When it comes to the future of education in the state of Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey's thinking small.

Ducey announced Thursday the state will make a $500,000 investment in small learning models. This model takes a more personalized approach to teaching. It works particularly well for high-needs students.

The funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. It will be distributed by "A for Arizona."

“A for Arizona’s Expansion and Innovation Fund is at the forefront of identifying and supporting education models that have proven results for working families. The small learning community grants will help foster additional community partnerships to create student centric, personalized learning options for high-need students.” said Ducey.

The demand for small learning communities has increased in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Many district, charter, magnet and private schools, as well as community non-profits, have implemented small learning communities, including pods, micro-schools, learning hubs, and other small school concepts.

Gov. Ducey made the announcement Thursday afternoon after touring a Phoenix charter school with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.