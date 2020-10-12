Mississippi child molestation suspect arrested in Arizona

Arizona News

Suspect held on $100,000 bail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Mississippi man accused of molesting a four-year-old relative is behind bars in Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it took 62-year-old Augustus Brook into custody on Friday in Tucson. Brook was wanted on a felony warrant out of Stone County, Mississippi. Marshals had been looking for him since August 7.

Officers say they got a tip Thursday that Brook was in Tucson. They later tracked him to a home they arrested him without incident.

He's being held on $100,000 bail while he waits to be extradited to Mississippi.