Mississippi child molestation suspect arrested in Arizona
Suspect held on $100,000 bail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Mississippi man accused of molesting a four-year-old relative is behind bars in Arizona.
The U.S. Marshals Service says it took 62-year-old Augustus Brook into custody on Friday in Tucson. Brook was wanted on a felony warrant out of Stone County, Mississippi. Marshals had been looking for him since August 7.
Officers say they got a tip Thursday that Brook was in Tucson. They later tracked him to a home they arrested him without incident.
He's being held on $100,000 bail while he waits to be extradited to Mississippi.
