Inmates claim Arizona prison system has failed to protect them from coronavirus

Arizona News

Newspaper receives dozens of letters from prisoners raising accusations

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of inmates accuse Arizona's prison system of failing to provide necessary testing, supplies, and treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Republic says it's received dozens of letters from prisoners in recent months claiming the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) didn't protect staff and inmates during the outbreak.

The newspaper says some letters described fears and frustrations, and asked for help. Others contained graphic survival stories of prisoners' personal battles with the virus.

A spokesperson for the ADCRR denies many allegations. She insists sick inmates were tested for coronavirus. Judy Keane insists the prison system implemented numerous health and safety protocols during the pandemic.