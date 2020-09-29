$23 million headed to Arizona for road and bridge repair

Arizona News

Federal dollars will reimburse state for emergency fixes

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will soon receive more than $23-million in emergency federal aid to pay for repairs to roads and bridges damaged during recent fires and floods.

The funds compensate the state for repair work already completed, except in the case of this summer’s Bush Fire. Work connected to that wildfire continues on a portion of State Route 87 north of Fountain Hills and parts of SR 188.

“Making sure Arizona drivers are safe on our roads and freeways is ADOT’s first priority,” said State Engineer Dallas Hammit. “ADOT is constantly maintaining, improving and repairing vital infrastructure throughout the state and these federal funds are a very valuable and necessary part of those efforts.”

The federal government is also reimbursing Arizona for repairs to SR 88 and SR 366 following damage due to fires and flooding in July 2017. It also pays for work done after Hurricane Rosa caused flood damage in September 2018, and after Tropical Storm Lorena tore up roads in September 2019.