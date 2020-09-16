Federal agents identify accused Phoenix courthouse shooter

Arizona News

Agents say accused gunman wore 3-piece suit and fedora at the time of his arrest

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some unusual new details have emerged on a shooting at the Phoenix Federal Courthouse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says a suspect in a silver Cadillac pulled up to the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse late Tuesday morning, and fired three shots at a federal security officer.

At least one shot hit the officer in the chest. He was wearing a bulletproof. vest at the time, and was able to return fire. Paramedics took him to the hospital, but he was not seriously hurt.

The FBI arrested James Lee Carr just hours later, in a Phoenix park. On Wednesday, Carr faced a federal judge for the first time.

Court documents show, the suspect called his brother shortly after the gunfire. His brother then called the FBI and told agents where they could find the him.

Agents say they located Carr sitting on a park bench with a revolver and rifle beside him. They say he was wearing a full suit, dress shoes, and a fedora at the time of his arrest. Agents say they also discovered the silver Cadillac caught on courthouse security cameras.

An arresting officer claims, when he tested Carr's left hand for gunshot residue, the suspect said, "That's not the hand I shot with."

Carr's family says he suffers from mental health issues.

He now faces federal charges of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and discharging a weapon in connection with a crime.